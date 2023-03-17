SportsHockeyCanadiensCanada

Montreal Canadiens were losing 7-3 and it was only the first period

Rob Williams
Mar 17 2023, 12:25 am
Montreal Canadiens were losing 7-3 and it was only the first period
@FlaPanthers/Twitter

How bad do the Montreal Canadiens want Connor Bedard?

Hockey fans couldn’t believe their eyes checking the score of tonight’s NHL game in south Florida.

And it was only the first period.

The Florida Panthers scored seven goals, which already tied their season-high, in the opening 20 minutes. The visiting Canadiens responded with three goals of their own.

It marked just the third time in NHL history that two teams combined for 10 goals in just the first period.

Fourteen of the Panthers’ 18 skaters picked up at least a point in the period.

Fans in Florida were chanting “we want 10,” which may be an NHL first during an opening period.

Only one team, the Dallas Stars, have scored 10 goals in a game this season.

The NHL record for goals scored in one game is ironically held by the Montreal Canadiens, who achieved the feat by scoring 16 goals in a game more than a hundred years ago, in 1920.

The record might be in jeopardy tonight.

Needless to say, fans and media had quite the reaction on social media:

The game was still ongoing at time of publishing, with the score 9-4 in the second period. Goaltender Sam Montembeault started the game for Montreal, but was pulled in the first period. Jake Allen replaced him, but was yanked in the second period to put Montembeault back.

Rob Williams
