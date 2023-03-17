Montreal Canadiens were losing 7-3 and it was only the first period

How bad do the Montreal Canadiens want Connor Bedard?

Hockey fans couldn’t believe their eyes checking the score of tonight’s NHL game in south Florida.

And it was only the first period.

The Florida Panthers scored seven goals, which already tied their season-high, in the opening 20 minutes. The visiting Canadiens responded with three goals of their own.

It marked just the third time in NHL history that two teams combined for 10 goals in just the first period.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FLORIDA?! 🤯 The @FlaPanthers and @CanadiensMTL combined for ten goals in the opening frame tonight, marking just the third time in NHL history there have been that many goals in a first period.#NHLStats: https://t.co/jUyogkAnbf pic.twitter.com/aPbFftbwjO — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2023

Fourteen of the Panthers’ 18 skaters picked up at least a point in the period.

Fans in Florida were chanting “we want 10,” which may be an NHL first during an opening period.

#TimeToHunt fans chanting "we want 10!" – at this rate, they'll see a 10th goal scored by their team before the 1st period comes to an end! — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 16, 2023

Only one team, the Dallas Stars, have scored 10 goals in a game this season.

The NHL record for goals scored in one game is ironically held by the Montreal Canadiens, who achieved the feat by scoring 16 goals in a game more than a hundred years ago, in 1920.

The record might be in jeopardy tonight.

Needless to say, fans and media had quite the reaction on social media:

Pardon? This is in period 1? pic.twitter.com/5ROLGnHbqe — David Alter (@dalter) March 16, 2023

Can someone administer a breathalyzer on this Montreal-Florida game? — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 16, 2023

The first period is over. I need a drink. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 16, 2023

The panthers have seven goals on 15 shots and there's still six minutes left in the first ???? pic.twitter.com/noYt7ezZQz — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) March 16, 2023

admin is now taking a little break 🥹 pic.twitter.com/jG6frLtmUQ — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 16, 2023

The Panthers have scored 7 goals in less than 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/VRTkh3GmYm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 16, 2023

🔊🔊🔊 "We gonna get 10 in the first period?" Barky is mic'd up tonight! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/heXFPmwTpk — Bally Sports Florida: Panthers (@BallyPanthers) March 17, 2023

The game was still ongoing at time of publishing, with the score 9-4 in the second period. Goaltender Sam Montembeault started the game for Montreal, but was pulled in the first period. Jake Allen replaced him, but was yanked in the second period to put Montembeault back.

Jake Allen prend la place de Sam Montembeault devant le filet. Jake Allen has replaced Sam Montembeault in net. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2023

Sam Montembeault revient devant le filet pour les Canadiens. Sam Montembeault is back in goal for the Canadiens. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 17, 2023