The Montreal Canadiens have plenty of players participating in the ongoing IIHF World Championships tournament, with Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Kaiden Guhle representing their respective countries.

But early into the tournament, it’s actually one of the Canadiens’ lesser-known prospects making waves as a standout performer.

Forward Oliver Kapanen came in clutch for Finland in their 8-0 stomping of Great Britain early on Sunday, propelling himself to second place on the tournament’s scoring leaderboard.

The 20-year-old netted his first of three goals when he opened the scoring for Finland by tipping in a point shot from defenceman Oliwer Kaski late in the first period.

Oliver Kapanen appears to have tipped in this shot from Kaski for his first #MensWorlds goal. 1-0 Finland. pic.twitter.com/Hb6BFoAYcj — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 12, 2024

As Finland continued their onslaught, Kapanen got another, capitalizing on a one-timer pass from Jesse Puljujarvi.

Oliver Kapanen has his second goal of the game as Jesse Puljujarvi has his third point. 5-0 Finland. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/gwpHkdVCrG — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 12, 2024

And like he did to open the scoring, the 6-foot-1 centre scored a second tip to secure the hat trick with the last goal of the blowout game.

Unsurprisingly, Kapanen was named Finland’s player of the game for his heroics.

Habs prospect Oliver Kapanen was named Finland’s 🇫🇮 player of the game (obviously) after scoring a hat trick today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wHXLricLfJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 12, 2024

“There’s not many hat trick in my career. So I think that it’s going to give me lots of confidence,” he told a reporter after the game. “It’s a great way to start the tournament.”

Taken by Montreal in the second round of the 2021 draft, Kapanen is coming off a productive season in Finland’s pro league (Liiga), which saw him net 14 goals and 34 points over 51 games.

And while he was thought to be coming to North America in the fall, Habs fans may have to wait a little longer to see him in action.

Kapanen signed a two-year contract with Timrå IK of the Swedish Hockey League on Thursday.

The Canadiens have yet to come to terms on an entry-level contract with him, something they must do by June 1, 2025, to avoid losing his signing rights and letting him become an unrestricted free agent.