Canadiens' Slafkovsky mocks opponents during win at Men's Worlds

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been embracing his inner heel at the 2024 IIHF Men’s World Hockey Championships.

The former first-overall pick has been making headlines during his stint with Slovakia at the tournament, but not for the reasons you may think. Slafkovsky has been great, garnering three assists in his first two games, but it’s the things he is doing away from the play that are generating buzz.

The latest thing to pique the interest of hockey fans was the 20-year-old mocking Team Kazakhstan while heading to the penalty box in this morning’s 6-2 Slovakia win. Slafkovsky was getting chirped by the Kazakhs and responded with a point at the scoreboard, alongside other things.

The Canadiens forward has had himself a feisty tournament and has not shied away from wearing his heart on his sleeve, with a few emotional outbursts in the first few games. Earlier in the tournament, Slafkovsky had some choice words for the officiating during a game against Germany.

Juraj Slafkovsky is pissed off 🤬 pic.twitter.com/Pgy8u6y5wU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 10, 2024

This year’s tournament is a bit of a homecoming for the Slovakian as it’s being held in the neighbouring country of Czechia in the cities of Prague and Ostrava. Fans from Slovakia have turned out in droves to watch Slafkovsky play with his national jersey being quite popular.

Slafkovskys everywhere. Slafkovsky army going to Kazachstan game pic.twitter.com/GpTQ0gJ3lx — Štefan Bugan (@StefanBugan) May 12, 2024

Canadiens fans seem to be pleased with how Slafkovsky has been performing on the world stage. His three assists in two games have him tied for fifth in tournament scoring and second on his team.

Canadiens fans can catch Slafkovsky in action next when Slovakia takes on Poland on Wednesday.