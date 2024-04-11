SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens close to signing top international prospect: report

Apr 11 2024, 8:34 pm
@CanadiensMTL/X

The Montreal Canadiens could soon be adding another name to their deep pool of prospects.

According to a new report from Scandinavian publication Sportbladet, SHL club Timrå IK has signed Finnish forward Oliver Kapanen to a new contract. However, once the offseason arrives, the Canadiens, who selected Kapanen in the second round of the 2021 draft, are expected to sign the player to a deal of their own.

After that, a loan agreement with Timrå, whose general manager is Kapanen’s father Kimmo, will reportedly be negotiated for the 20-year-old to develop further in Sweden rather than the AHL.

As pointed out in an X post by Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now, the Habs still have the option of offering Kapanen an entry-level deal that would see him report to the Laval Rocket.

However, their limited roster space at the AHL level increases the likelihood of a loan if the 6-foot-tall winger doesn’t crack the Canadiens’ lineup out of training camp.

Kapanen is coming off a productive season in Finland’s pro league (Liiga), which saw him net 14 goals and 34 points over 51 games.

The 20-year-old, who captained Finland at the 2022 World Juniors, has looked even better in the playoffs, topping the league’s postseason leaderboard with seven goals and 14 points over a 10-game span.

