Canadiens preseason schedule is out, here's when hockey is back

With the dog days of summer on the horizon, we are just about three months away from the Montreal Canadiens hitting the Bell Centre ice.

Announcing their preseason schedule on Wednesday, the Canadiens revealed which opponents they’ll face before their 82-game campaign kicks off in October.

Montreal’s first exhibition game will take place at home with a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on September 23. They’ll follow that up with a game against the New Jersey Devils the following evening.

The second half of the preseason gets a little more interesting as the Habs face their historic rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, twice in two days. They’ll do the same against the Ottawa Senators before jumping into the 2024-25 season for good.

All games are scheduled for 7 pm ET.

DATE OPPONENT TIME Monday, September 23, 2024 vs. PHI 7 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024 vs. NJD 7 pm Thursday, September 26, 2024 @ TOR 7 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024 vs. TOR 7 pm Tuesday, October 1, 2024 vs. OTT 7 pm Saturday, October 5, 2024 @ OTT 7 pm

As has been the trend in recent years, the Habs will have plenty of promising prospects looking to earn a spot in the lineup throughout the team’s six-game exhibition stint.

Notable names likely to attend this year’s rookie camp include Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Oliver Kapanen, Luke Tuch, and whoever they select with the fifth overall pick at the upcoming NHL Draft.

According to a press release from the club, preseason tickets will go on sale on August 1. For more information on how to secure some, follow the Canadiens on social media at @CanadiensMTL.