Former first-round pick leaving Canadiens organization

Forward Lias Andersson is leaving the Montreal Canadiens organization.

The Swedish centre, who played the entirety of the 2023-24 season with the Laval Rocket (Montreal’s AHL affiliate), is headed back to Europe for the 2024-25 campaign.

On Wednesday morning it was revealed that Andersson has signed a two-year contract with EHC Biel-Bienne, as per the Swiss club.

Der EHC Biel hat mit Stürmer Lias Andersson (SWE, *1998) einen 7. Ausländer unter Vertrag genommen. Il a disputé 110 matches de NHL pour les NY Rangers et les LA Kings. Andersson hat einen Vertrag bis April 2026 unterschrieben.#icicestbienne #ehcbielbienne #rougeetjaune pic.twitter.com/KniFALUmCy — EHC Biel-Bienne (@ehcbiel) June 19, 2024

Andersson, 25, agreed to a two-way contract with the Canadiens in July 2023, worth $775k over one season.

The Smögen native netted 21 goals and 45 points over 53 AHL games with the Rocket last season.

Before that, he played six seasons for the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers — who drafted him seventh overall in 2017 — netting a total of seven goals and 10 assists in 110 NHL games.