5 Canadiens players that could be traded for assets before the deadline

After two painful “rebuild” years, the Montreal Canadiens have taken a big step forward this season, averaging about one point in the standings for each of their games so far.

With that said, the Canadiens are still a few key pieces away from becoming a playoff team. Whether it’s allowing their young core to mature, acquiring more offensive talent, or developing prospects properly, it might take Montreal some time to find their footing.

As a result, the Habs will likely be sellers ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

Here are a handful of players who could be wearing different uniforms come springtime.

Sean Monahan

No Canadiens player has seen their name mentioned more often in the rumour mill this season than centre Sean Monahan, who has been the subject multiple reports from insiders in recent weeks.

With 13 goals and 34 points over 48 games this season, Monahan has proven to be a dependable force for Montreal all year long. From his leadership, ability to slow down the game, and affordable cap hit of less than $2 million, it’s no wonder he’s in high demand.

The 29-year-old also boasts a faceoff-win ratio of 55.8%, the best out of any centre on the team.

Put all that together, and the Canadiens could very well get a first-round pick back for Monahan — if they play their cards right.

Jake Allen

Just about any Habs fans will agree that the team’s crowded crease scenario has gone on for too long.

Keeping a goaltending trio of Sam Montembeault, Cayden Primeau, and Jake Allen began as a bit of an experiment back in October. It was also GM Kent Hughes’ way of avoiding losing Primeau, the youngest of the bunch, to waivers.

Fast forward three and a half months, and the rotation has created multiple issues. Along with occupying an extra roster spot, none of the three goalies are getting adequate playing time, and have suffered from the lack of consistency.

It would come as no surprise if veteran Jake Allen ends up being the odd one out.

Back in December, there were reports of teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken being interested in trading for the 33-year-old. But those ships may have sailed by now.

With Allen’s numbers worsening (.900 SV%, 3.46 GAA), the Habs might be lucky to get back anything significant in exchange for the veteran.

Tanner Pearson

Getting off to a hot start with three goals and five points over his first five games, forward Tanner Pearson looked like a beneficial addition to Montreal’s bottom-six early in the season.

But the veteran winger hit an abrupt cold streak in November before suffering an injury in December.

After a 19-game absence, Pearson, who has eight points in 29 games, recently returned to the Habs lineup.

If he could replicate his performance from earlier in the year, contending teams looking to add depth for the playoffs could certainly inquire about the Stanley Cup champion.

Jordan Harris

There are no serious rumours linking blueliner Jordan Harris to a trade.

With that being said, Montreal has a surplus of young defencemen in their system — especially on the left side, with the likes of Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, Mattias Norlinder, Jayden Struble, and soon, Lane Hutson.

Because of the emerging youth movement on the Habs’ blue line, Harris, 23, has been a healthy scratch multiple times this season.

With less of a physical presence or offensive edge (1 G, 6 A, 29 GP) than some of his counterparts, he has the potential to be lost in the shuffle.

And since he’s not exempt from waivers, it might be wise for the Canadiens to trade him rather than losing him for nothing if he gets claimed.

Joel Armia

Every NHL team had the chance to claim forward Joel Armia when Montreal placed him on waivers back in November, but none bit.

While that’s usually a sign that a player holds virtually no value on the trade market, Armia has stepped his game up since being recalled from the AHL, netting seven goals over his last 15 games.

And despite low season scoring, the Finland native has been known to turn it on in the playoffs.

Armia’s $3.4 million cap hit is a bit of a tough pill to swallow, though, given his inconsistent tendencies. But if Montreal’s willing to retain a fair chunk of that, maybe, just maybe, the 30-year-old could be moved for something in return.