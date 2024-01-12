Canadiens could deal Monahan well before trade deadline: report

As the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline draws nearer, certain players’ names have been circulating the rumour mill. Among them is Montreal Canadiens centre Sean Monahan.

On a Thursday edition of TSN Insider Trading, insider Darren Dreger reported that he foresees the 29-year-old Canadiens forward being traded to a contending team. And according to Dreger, that’s been the plan all along between Monahan and the Habs, who agreed to a one-year extension in the offseason.

“You got to go back to the off-season when the Canadiens signed Sean Monahan, they had an agreement at that point that said, ‘We will trade you when the time is right to a contending team or to a team of your choice,'” the insider explained. “Nothing has changed there.”

As for when that could happen, Dreger said he wouldn’t be surprised if it was sooner than later.

“In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sean Monahan is amongst the first forwards to get dealt before the deadline”

While he’s become a key part of their lineup, any asset earned for Monahan is a plus for Montreal, considering they acquired the Brampton native from the Calgary Flames, along with a conditional first-round pick (2025) for “future considerations,” back in 2022.

As for his value on the market, Monahan has proven to be a dependable force on both sides of the ice for many seasons now. And this year is no different.

With 11 goals and 24 points over 41 games this season, he also boasts a faceoff-win ratio of 57.7%, the best out of any centre on the team.

It’s also worth noting that since Monahan’s one-year, $2 million contract concludes in July, Montreal could technically rent him to a contender over the next few weeks and re-sign him in the summer as a free agent, if he’s willing.