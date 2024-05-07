SportsHockeyCanadiens

No luck for Montreal Canadiens at 2024 NHL draft lottery

May 7 2024, 10:49 pm
The ping pong balls have spoken, and the Montreal Canadiens’ draft destiny has been set.

Entering Tuesday evening’s NHL draft lottery with the fifth-best odds (8.5% chance) of coming away up with the top pick, the Canadiens have officially ended up with the fifth overall selection in the 2024 draft.

The Habs also picked fifth at the 2023 draft, taking defenceman David Reinbacher with their selection.

Ahead of the draw, the Canadiens’ three most likely picks were fifth (24.5.% chance), sixth (44% chance), and seventh (17.2% chance) overall. That gave them a 61.2% chance of falling in the lottery and ending up with a lower draft pick than fifth overall.

The full lottery results are as follows:

1. San Jose Sharks
2. Chicago Blackhawks
3. Anaheim Ducks
4. Columbus Blue Jacket
5. Montreal Canadiens
6. Utah
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Seattle Kraken
9. Calgary Flames
10. New Jersey Devils
11. Buffalo Sabres
12. Philadelphia Flyers
13. Minnesota Wild
14. Pittsburgh Penguins (pick will transfer to San Jose Sharks)
15. Detroit Red Wings
16. St. Louis Blues

Barring a trade, the Habs are in possession of 12 picks in this year’s draft.

The 62nd NHL Draft is expected to be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas from June 28 to 29.

