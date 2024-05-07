No luck for Montreal Canadiens at 2024 NHL draft lottery

The ping pong balls have spoken, and the Montreal Canadiens’ draft destiny has been set.

Entering Tuesday evening’s NHL draft lottery with the fifth-best odds (8.5% chance) of coming away up with the top pick, the Canadiens have officially ended up with the fifth overall selection in the 2024 draft.

Tiens tiens… Les Canadiens auront le 5e choix au total au #RepêchageLNH 2024 à Las Vegas! Déjà vu! The Canadiens will have the 5th overall pick at the 2024 #NHLDraft in Vegas!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1sN1U39IP3 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 7, 2024

The Habs also picked fifth at the 2023 draft, taking defenceman David Reinbacher with their selection.

Ahead of the draw, the Canadiens’ three most likely picks were fifth (24.5.% chance), sixth (44% chance), and seventh (17.2% chance) overall. That gave them a 61.2% chance of falling in the lottery and ending up with a lower draft pick than fifth overall.

The San Jose Sharks have won the draft lottery pic.twitter.com/bDT0zw3XxT — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 7, 2024

The full lottery results are as follows:

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jacket

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. Pittsburgh Penguins (pick will transfer to San Jose Sharks)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

Barring a trade, the Habs are in possession of 12 picks in this year’s draft.

The 62nd NHL Draft is expected to be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas from June 28 to 29.