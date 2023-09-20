Canadiens reveal ex-player Paul Byron's new coaching role

Former Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron may have recently announced his retirement from the NHL, but he will remain in the Habs’ locker room nonetheless.

Shortly after Byron published a letter to fans announcing his retirement on Wednesday morning, the Canadiens announced that the 34-year-old would serve as a player development consultant going forward.

Paul Byron will serve as a Player Development Consultant with the Canadiens following 12 seasons in the NHL.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/TSk6SFhmYg — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 20, 2023

According to a team press release, in his new role, “Byron will work in the player development department alongside Adam Nicholas and Rob Ramage” and will join the players “during on-ice sessions and oversee their progression off the ice.”

Byron, who was a member of three NHL teams over a 12-year career, arrived in Montreal in 2015 after being claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames. He last played for the Habs in the 2021-22 season, where he netted four goals and seven points over 27 games.

Since then, injuries have kept him sidelined from NHL action.

Despite being unable to play, though, Byron has remained close to the team. And over the past few weeks, he’s been spotted donning a coach’s tracksuit, leading team skates at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on multiple occasions.

Already stepping into his new mentorship role, Byron recently welcomed Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux into his Montreal home, allowing the 20-year-old to live with his family.

During rookie camp, the young defenceman explained how beneficial it was to pick Byron’s brain and receive advice from the Ottawa native.

“He just talked about how you’ve got to come in every single day and just fight to be there the next day,” said Mailloux. “It’s a dangerous business here. If you don’t perform good one day, you can be somewhere else the next.”

Byron shared similar advice to young players in his retirement letter.

“To all the young hockey players, never let anyone tell you that you can’t, or that you’re not good enough. I’m proof that you can. Believe in yourself and dedicate yourself to your craft,” he wrote. “Focus and listen to your coaches and put in the work, day in and day out, to keep progressing through each small step.”