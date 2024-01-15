Jets have trade interest in Canadiens centre Sean Monahan: report

As we near the NHL’s March 8 trade deadline, a handful of Montreal Canadiens players have been circulating the rumour mill.

One of the popular names going around is that of Canadiens centre Sean Monahan, who has been the subject of multiple reports from insiders over the past few weeks.

The most recent Monahan update came from Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, who, in his Monday column, reported that the Winnipeg Jets are interested in either acquiring the 29-year-old or Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm.

“The team has already been linked to Flames centre Elias Lindholm and Montreal Canadiens pivot Sean Monahan, and two come with two different price tags,” Pagnotta wrote.

According to Pagnotta, the Canadiens’ asking price on Monahan includes a high draft pick and a prospect. With that said, it is lower than what the Flames are seeking in return for Lindholm.

“The unconfirmed asking price for Lindholm (28 points, $4.85 million cap hit) is believed to be a first-round draft pick (or equivalent value), a top young asset and another prospect/draft pick,” Pagnotta wrote.” The price for Monahan (24 points, $1.985 million cap hit) is a first-round pick or second-round pick and a prospect.”

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes was asked about the prospect of trading Monahan in his midseason media availability on Monday. The GM was vague in his responses regarding the Brampton native’s future.

“Let’s see where we are when we get to the deadline,” Hughes said about reports that Monahan would be signing another extension with the Canadiens. “Everything’s possible.”

Signing a one-year, $2 million deal with Montreal over the offseason, Monahan has been one of the Habs’ most consistent forwards in recent months, netting 11 goals and 24 points over 41 games this season.

He also boasts a faceoff-win ratio of 57.7%, the best out of any centre on the team.