Former Canadiens head coach Julien back in the NHL

The last time hockey fans saw Claude Julien in the NHL, he was behind the Montreal Canadiens’ bench.

Now, after a three-year hiatus, the 64-year-old is returning to the league with a new position in the Western Conference.

On Thursday, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced that the team promoted former St. Louis forward Steve Ott (who briefly played for the Canadiens before retiring) to associate coach and extended his contract.

In addition, the Blues named Julien an assistant coach.

Steve Ott has been promoted to associate coach; Claude Julien joins Blues staff as assistant coach bringing more than 20 years of experience. #stlblues DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/sSjWhL1bZx https://t.co/sSjWhL1bZx — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) June 27, 2024

The Habs relieved Julien of his duties in February 2021, replacing him with first-time NHL coach Dominique Ducharme.

Back in April, the ex-bench boss, who saw tenures with the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins before rejoining the Canadiens in 2017, revealed that he was eager to get back into the game.

“I’d be ready to give it another go under the right circumstances. No doubt. I feel energized again,” Julien explained to hosts of the Leafs Nation podcast. “When I watch some of the games and some of the teams, you sit back and say ‘I think I’ve got the answer.’”

Winning the Jack Adams Award in 2009 and a Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011, Julien has coached a total of 1,274 NHL games, logging 667 victories over 19 seasons.