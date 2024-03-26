Martin St. Louis surprised Canadiens players with "emotional" reunion

It’s no secret that Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is beloved by his players.

His absence in the Canadiens’ locker room was felt immediately after he took a leave of absence to attend to his son, who suffered an injury earlier this month while playing hockey. Now back behind the bench, St. Louis’ reunion with the club ahead of their Tuesday road game against the Colorado Avalanche was heartwarming, to say the least.

According to a report from Martin McGuire of 98.5 FM, the coach surprised his players in the lobby of their Colorado hotel on Monday.

“When the team arrived, Martin was waiting for his players. He shook hands with them, one after the other. There were some to whom he gave hugs to,” said McGuire, who is covering the Canadiens’ ongoing road trip. “The return was emotional for the players.”

McGuire said the strong reactions to St. Louis’ return indicated his impact on the organization.

“When the players reunited with him, we felt the importance he has for the players and for the Canadiens (…) It’s rare to see that.”

Habs defenceman Mike Matheson reiterated the sentiment expressed by McGuire in his Tuesday media availability.

“We were happy to see him, primarily because it means that things are going well for him and his family,” Matheson explained in French. “We knew he was returning that day, but we didn’t know he’d be there waiting for us.”

The 29-year-old blueliner also spoke about St. Louis’ relationships with everyone in the locker room.

“I think all the players have respect for him, not just for what he did as a player but for the attitude he brings every day and the way he coaches,” he added. “It’s very personable.”

Getting back into the groove of things, St. Louis also spoke with reporters in Denver on Tuesday, revealing that he is happy to be back at work.

“I’m happy to return. This is my passion. For me, it’s family and hockey — in that order,” the 48-year-old said.

St. Louis, who issued a statement about his son’s well-being on Monday, also took the time to thank everyone who supported him and his family through the difficult time.

“A 10-day stint like that reminds me why I fell in love with hockey. It’s not just a sport on the ice,” he explained. “The support I got from across the league, from my team, from my players, it’s something you can’t buy.”