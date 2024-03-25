Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has rejoined the team and will be assuming his position behind the bench soon.

The head coach had stepped away from the role just over a week ago as he dealt with family matters. A statement made by St. Louis today suggested it was due to a “hockey injury” suffered by his son.

Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis has rejoined the team in Denver and will be behind the bench on Tuesday. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/w35xNerjcu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2024

“I’d like to thank Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, along with Trevor Letowski, our players, coaches, and hockey operations staff for fully understanding and facilitating my need to be with my family for the past several days,” said St. Louis through a press release. “Everyone within the Canadiens organization has been very supportive of my wife Heather and me as we fully focused on our son Mason and his recovery from a hockey injury. As parents, nothing is more important to us than our three sons, Ryan, Lucas, and Mason.”

He will be back behind the bench for the team’s next game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver tomorrow night.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski assumed the interim head coach role during St. Louis’ absence. He got his first win as an NHL head coach last night against the Seattle Kraken.

St. Louis has a 71-96-22 coaching record with the Canadiens across parts of three seasons.

More to come…