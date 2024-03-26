The oldest living Canadiens Stanley Cup champion has passed away

The Montreal Canadiens lost a piece of their rich history over the weekend.

Former player, and the last surviving member of the Canadiens’ 1953 Stanley Cup-winning roster, Paul Masnick passed away on Saturday.

A member of a Facebook group called NHL 1950-59 confirmed the news of the 92-year-old’s death with a post honouring the former Habs centreman on Monday.

“It is with deep sadness that my eldest friend of many years Paul Masnick passed away on Saturday, March 23. Masnick rose through the ranks of the Junior league Regina Pats and farm teams of the Montreal Canadians organization,” the post read.

“He would be part of the Stanley Cup-winning Montreal team in 1953 and was the last surviving member. Condolences to his sweetheart Anita and family, friends who are in sorrow in the passing of such a kind soul.”

Masnick, a Regina, Saskatchewan, native, was just 21 when he played alongside Canadiens legends like Jacques Plante, Maurice Richard, and Jean Beliveau to capture the franchise’s seventh Stanley Cup.

Over seven NHL seasons with the Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and Toronto Maple Leafs, Masnick logged 18 goals and 60 points over 232 games.

He retired from professional hockey in 1963, spending the final years of his life in Barrie, Ontario.