Canadiens place recently acquired defenceman on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens made another roster move on Tuesday, placing defenceman Gustav Lindstrom on waivers.

Les Canadiens ont placé le défenseur Gustav Lindström au ballottage. The Canadiens have placed defenseman Gustav Lindström on waivers. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 9, 2024

The Swedish blueliner has one goal and three assists over 14 games with the Habs this year.

Before he was acquired by the Canadiens via a trade with the Detroit late in the offseason, Lindstrom had 25 points (two goals, 23 assists) in 128 games over four seasons with the Red Wings.

The reason behind Montreal sending him down is not yet known, but the team could very likely be opening a roster spot for an AHL call up or player returning from injury.