Canadiens shut down major draft-day trade offer from Flyers: report

Jan 9 2024, 3:27 pm
Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has made his fair share of big moves since joining the team a few years back. And according to a new report, he was inches away from making another draft-day splash this past offseason.

As the hockey world reacted to the Philadelphia Flyers trading American prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday after he refused to sign with the team, it turns out Philadelphia had been shopping him for quite some time.

According to PHLY Sports writer Charlie O’Connor, the Flyers, who selected Gauthier fifth overall in 2022, were trying to trade the young forward to Montreal at last year’s draft.

The writer’s report also states that Philadelphia tried to “swap him for the No. 5 pick, presumably to take David Reinbacher” and ensure Matvei Michkov was still available at No. 7.

Ultimately, Hughes is the one who passed on the deal, with the Canadiens drafting Reinbacher instead.

While Gauthier remains one of hockey’s more exciting offensive prospects, netting 12 points over seven games and winning a gold medal for Team USA at the latest World Junior Championship, some fans take the notion that the Flyers were willing to give him up for Reinbacher as an indicator that Montreal made the right choice.

It also seems to have helped improve wavering opinions about the Austrian defenceman, who was highly criticized by Habs fans after the Canadiens picked him.

As for Gauthier, some have taken his lack of desire to stay with the Flyers as a sign that he might have also requested a trade if Montreal had acquired him.

Others, though, wish Hughes would have pulled the trigger on the alleged offer.

As for which player will end up making more of a difference at the NHL level, only time will tell.

