Canadiens shut down major draft-day trade offer from Flyers: report

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has made his fair share of big moves since joining the team a few years back. And according to a new report, he was inches away from making another draft-day splash this past offseason.

As the hockey world reacted to the Philadelphia Flyers trading American prospect Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday after he refused to sign with the team, it turns out Philadelphia had been shopping him for quite some time.

According to PHLY Sports writer Charlie O’Connor, the Flyers, who selected Gauthier fifth overall in 2022, were trying to trade the young forward to Montreal at last year’s draft.

The writer’s report also states that Philadelphia tried to “swap him for the No. 5 pick, presumably to take David Reinbacher” and ensure Matvei Michkov was still available at No. 7.

I heard a rumor they quietly shopped Gauthier back at the draft, & it was one of the things I was chasing today. Can now confirm yes, Gauthier was shopped. They tried to swap him for the No. 5 pick, presumably to take David Reinbacher & ensure Michkov got to 7 too. MTL passed. https://t.co/BGTOVDhFTo — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) January 9, 2024

Ultimately, Hughes is the one who passed on the deal, with the Canadiens drafting Reinbacher instead.

While Gauthier remains one of hockey’s more exciting offensive prospects, netting 12 points over seven games and winning a gold medal for Team USA at the latest World Junior Championship, some fans take the notion that the Flyers were willing to give him up for Reinbacher as an indicator that Montreal made the right choice.

It also seems to have helped improve wavering opinions about the Austrian defenceman, who was highly criticized by Habs fans after the Canadiens picked him.

This is the way I see it:

The Habs turned down Askarov and a 1st

The Habs turned down Cutter Gauthier

The Habs didn’t draft Michkov

The Habs didn’t draft benson or Leonard

The Habs REALLY love Reinbacher. There’s obviously something they see that we don’t — Brendan (we’re cursed) (@slafcocksky) January 9, 2024

If Philly wanted to trade Gauthier to secure Michkov AND draft Reinbacher, it says enough of their opinion of him. Not a coincidence that they drafted Oliver Bonk (similar style RD) later in the first round. — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 9, 2024

As for Gauthier, some have taken his lack of desire to stay with the Flyers as a sign that he might have also requested a trade if Montreal had acquired him.

Just a reminder to Habs fans; If Cutter Gauthier didn’t want to play in Philly, what makes you think he would’ve wanted to play in Montreal?? — Adrian 🐘🇮🇹🏒 (@AdrianTonyDi) January 9, 2024

Others, though, wish Hughes would have pulled the trigger on the alleged offer.

I would’ve traded David Reinbacher 1v1 for Cutter Gauthier. — William Leblanc (@xwleblancx) January 9, 2024

I think this should go without saying, but Gauthier is a better prospect than Reinbacher and the Habs could’ve done well by making a move like this and then drafting a D in a 2024 class with plenty of them. Handful of D in this class who are comparable or better prospects to DR. https://t.co/gNdFc4RFOq — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) January 9, 2024

As for which player will end up making more of a difference at the NHL level, only time will tell.