Canadiens send Logan Mailloux down to Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday that they have sent defenceman Logan Mailloux down to the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate.

Mailloux netted 53 points, including 25 goals, in 59 games with the London Knights in the OHL last season, more than any other defenceman in the league. The 20-year-old also added 24 postseason points, including eight goals, in 21 playoff games.

After a good performance at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, Mailloux was deemed one of the top defensive prospects at the Habs’ training camp. As a result, he suited up for three preseason games with the team.

The Windsor, Ontario native who was involved in a sexual misconduct incident when he was 17 years old, was the subject of controversy when he was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2021 draft — despite requesting not to be drafted.

Since then, both Mailloux and the Canadiens organization have taken measures, including an apology and the launch of an initiative to combat cybersexual violence, to address the situation.

Over the summer, he also met with Gary Bettman and other NHL officials to discuss his eligibility status.

“I did have a meeting with the league and it seemed to be very positive,” said Mailloux at the Canadiens’ rookie camp last month. I’d like not to comment on that too much, but I’m just hoping to hear back from that soon.”

Mailloux is expected to make his AHL debut on October 13 when the Rocket takes on the Abbotsford Canucks at Place Bell.