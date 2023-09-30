Canadiens place four players on waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have been forced to make some more difficult roster positions as the 2023-24 season nears.

On Saturday afternoon, the Canadiens took to X to announce that four players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of re-assignment to the Laval Rocket. Forwards Lucas Condotta and Mitchell Stephens were on that list, as were two defencemen in Nicolas Beaudin and Brady Keeper.

None of these names come as a major surprise, though if one is to be claimed, it would likely be Beaudin. The 23-year-old was selected 27th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft, and still has plenty of potential. His game grew exceptionally in terms of offence this past season, as he recorded 25 points in 39 AHL games in what was his first season with the Habs organization. He was acquired in a trade nearly a year ago that saw Cam Hillis head to the Blackhawks.

As far as both Condotta and Stephens are concerned, it is highly unlikely either get claimed. That would be a good thing for the Canadiens, as both provide depth in case of injury. Condotta was able to play in his first-ever NHL game last season and got on the scoresheet with a goal. Stephens, meanwhile has logged 72 career games at the NHL level, split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens will be in action tonight for the second half of a back-to-back versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. They fell by a 2-1 final in last night’s game, with Josh Anderson scoring the lone goal. Puck drop tonight is set for 7:00 pm ET.