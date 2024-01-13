Canadiens call up rookie Joshua Roy from Laval Rocket

With another roster move at the tail-end of a week that saw them complete a trade, recieve a forward back from injury, and lose a defenceman to waivers, the Montreal Canadiens have been busy as of late.

On Friday night, the Canadiens recalled forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé l’attaquant Joshua Roy du Rocket de Laval. Il rejoindra l’équipe samedi matin. The Canadiens have recalled forward Joshua Roy from the Laval Rocket. He will join the team Saturday morning.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gnNA8hnl1c — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 13, 2024

According to the club, the 20-year-old winger will join the Habs on Saturday morning. With that said, it’s unclear whether he will play when Montreal hosts the Edmonton Oilers that same evening.

Roy, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft has never played in the NHL, but has boasted impressive numbers at every level so far.

After a showstopping 99-point (46 goals, 56 assists) 2022-2023 campaign with the QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix and a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, the Saint-Georges, Quebec native made his AHL debut with the Rocket earlier this season.

Since then, he’s netted 12 goals and 30 points over 34 games.