Many Montreal Canadiens are holding their breath as they await an update on forward Patrik Laine. And given the nature of ongoing speculation, many are preparing for the worst.

Skating in his second preseason game for Montreal on Saturday, Laine’s knee was clipped by Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Cédric Paré. Unable to support his weight on the injured leg, Laine was escorted to the Canadiens’ dressing room and has been seen sporting a knee brace and crutches ever since.

Laine’s in the building, obviously on crutches 😔 @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/OSMkAyFMUY — The Curfew Boys: A Montreal Canadiens Podcast (@TheCurfewBoys) September 30, 2024

While the Canadiens have yet to issue an official timeline for the 26-year-old’s recovery, a few reports from media members could give us an early idea of what it looks like.

On Monday, NHL Network radio host Steve Kouleas reported that Laine “is out for at least the rest of [the] 2024 calendar year,” citing anonymous sources.

As per sources…. Just discussing

On @SiriusXMNHL the powerPlay@CanadiensMTL Patrick Laine

Is out for at least the rest of 2024 calendar 📅 year …. 🏒🇨🇦🇺🇸 — Steve Kouleas (@stevekouleas) September 30, 2024

A little later, longtime Montreal Gazette Canadiens reporter Stue Cowan made an X post, revealing that the Finnish sniper could be out for 4-6 months.

Hearing #Habs Patrik Laine could be out 4-6 months. Nothing confirmed yet by team. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) September 30, 2024

Despite recent reports, Canadiens’ executive vice president Jeff Gorton stated on Monday that it’s still too soon to provide an official update on his condition.

“I would hope in the next few days we’d have some more information. It’s a little too early to come out with what’s going on,” Gorton explained as a guest on The Eye Test with Pierre McGuire and Jimmy Murphy.

Acquired in an offseason trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Laine last suited up for a regular season game in December of 2023.

He played only 18 games in the 2023-24 campaign due to being sidelined with a broken clavicle and entering the NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program.

With their fifth preseason game on the schedule tonight, the Habs are expected to take the ice for practice this morning around 10:30 am ET.

Montreal will open their season on October 9 with a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.