Canadiens may be forced to start season without multiple key players

There might be four key players missing from the Habs lineup on opening night ⁠— including their new captain.

On Thursday morning multiple journalists reported that the following Montreal Canadiens players have suffered injuries: Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson, Joel Edmundson, and Jake Evans.

The worst of which appears to be top-pairing defenceman Edmundson, who is out “indefinitely” with a lower body injury. It’s possible that it’s the same injury that plagued him last season.

While it’s almost certain that all four players will be taking some time off of training camp and the early half of the preseason, Suzuki, whose current recovery timeline is two weeks, should be able to start the season on October 12.