Canadiens' Harvey-Pinard sidelined by offseason injury: report

The Montreal Canadiens could be without one of their bottom-six forwards to start the season.

According to an exclusive report from Mathieu Paradis of Tout Sur Le Hockey (TSHL), Montreal winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard may be sidelined for a significant part of his offseason training due to a lower-body injury he sustained over the weekend.

Harvey-Pinard is rumoured to have been hurt while participating in a friendly offseason game between ex-Laval Rocket and Canadiens players.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard se serait blessé dans un évènement sportif impliquant d'anciens et d'actuels joueurs du Rocket. Il s'agirait d'une blessure au bas du corps. @Toutsurlehockey — Mathieu Paradis (@mat_paradis) July 21, 2024

TSHL’s report also indicates that this injury impacts the same leg he struggled with last season, potentially keeping Harvey-Pinard out of action ahead of training camp.

The 25-year-old, who is entering the final year of his contract, played in just 45 games in the 2023-24 campaign as lower-body injuries caused him to miss a substantial amount of the season.

He first solidified an NHL roster spot in 2022-23, tallying 14 goals and 20 points in just 34 games with the Canadiens. Prior to his call-up, Harvey-Pinard, a seventh-round draft pick in 2019, had played in 145 games with the Laval Rocket, logging 46 goals and 107 points at the AHL level.

While the Canadiens have not confirmed the news of any injury yet, this could be a storyline to follow over the coming weeks and months before the season.