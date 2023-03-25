The Montreal Canadiens will celebrate Indigenous Celebration Night in style.

The Canadiens have unveiled special warm-up jerseys the team will wear prior to hosting the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bell Centre on Saturday, March 25.

The jersey was designed by Montreal-based multidisciplinary artist Meky Ottawa from the Atikamekw community of Manawan in the Lanaudière region of Quebec.

Ottawa’s work is inspired by her “Atikamekw background, her feminist perspective and her urban life experiences,” according to the Canadiens’ site.

“The inspiration for the designs and imagery on the Canadiens jersey was my nation, the Atikamekw,” Ottawa told the Canadiens. “We love the land and we want to protect the land. There’s a love for nature. I wanted the symbols to represent my nation and how we are trying to do our best to keep our culture alive and our language alive.”

The Canadiens jersey’s crest features three fish, to represent the three Atikamekw nations, the communities of Wemotaci, Manawan and Opitciwan, medicinal plants, lightning bolts, and Tapiskwan sipi mountains.

A special shoulder patch has three bears, as The Atikamekw are part of the Bear Clan.

Explore the meaning behind the symbols featured on the Canadiens' warmup jerseys for Indigenous Celebration Night. Details » https://t.co/BLOB2zlaOE#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/uGa9UTfnt0 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2023

The jersey is an all red design.

Red is synonymous with Indigenous people, spirituality, and birth.

“It was an honour for me to do this,” Ottawa said. “I was so happy the Canadiens asked me and they wanted to highlight my nation. It means a lot to collaborate with the team for a good cause and give back to my community.

“Indigenous Celebration Night is very special. It’s important to highlight different cultures and different backgrounds. It shows the openness and willingness to showcase different communities and diversity.”

The jerseys are up for auction until Tuesday, March 28 at 7 pm ET, and benefit the Regroupement des centres d’amitié autochtones du Québec.