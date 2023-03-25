"Hmm": Habs' Hoffman unhappy with Player Safety over lax suspension

Mike Hoffman might not be the biggest fan of NHL Player Safety at the moment.

And the Montreal Canadiens forward is bad at hiding it.

Hoffman was cross-checked in the face late in the first period by Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer in a 4-2 loss against the Canadiens on Thursday, prompting a game misconduct penalty followed by a one-game suspension from player safety from the opposing forward.

He apparently wasn’t a fan of the duration, taking to Instagram — with a fresh battle wound to his chin — to question whether that was near enough.

“So I’ve gotten a two-game suspension for cross-checking a guy in the back of a helmet,” Hoffman starts in the story. “A full-blown intentional cross-check to the face. One game. Hmm.”

AJ Greer gets five and a game for being a total moron and crosschecking Hoffman in the face pic.twitter.com/e2SA9gxlW1 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 23, 2023

His suspension came in 2016 for a cross-check to Logan Couture of the San Jose Sharks. Then a member of the Ottawa Senators, the infraction came after his cross-check to the shoulders rode up Couture’s back and into the back of his head.

Hoffman, who has 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 58 games for the Canadiens this season, did return to the game.