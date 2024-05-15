Ex-Canadiens GM Bergevin "in consideration" for another NHL job: report

From reaching the Stanley Cup Final to being fired, former Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin experienced the highs and lows of one of the NHL’s toughest jobs in a matter of months back in 2021.

Upon spending nine and a half years managing the Canadiens, Bergevin then took a bit of a demotion when he accepted the role of senior advisor for the LA Kings the following year. But according to new reports, he could soon be back in a big chair and returning to the NHL’s Eastern Conference.

As per Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period, the 58-year-old is currently “in consideration” for the vacant role of Columbus Blue Jackets general manager.

A couple of LAK-related notes: – Marc Bergevin, hired as senior advisor to GM Rob Blake in January 2022 is in consideration for the open Blue Jackets GM role. – No talks with Matt Roy's camp on contract extension but expect them to occur in June prior to Free Agent Frenzy. — Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) May 14, 2024

The Blue Jackets fired general manager Jarmo Kekalainen in his 11th season with the team in February. John Davidson and the hockey operations team have assumed GM duties on an interim basis until a full-time replacement is found.

With plenty of reports swirling of who the person for the job could be, Montreal’s executive VP Jeff Gorton also had his name tossed around before the offseason rolled around. When asked about it, Gorton did not hesitate to announce his allegiance to the ongoing Habs rebuild, which he helped kickstart back in 2o22.

“I’m here, I’m happy, I love Montreal,” Gorton told reporters in his end-of-season press conference, tossing the Columbus rumours aside.

With a record of 27-43-12, the Blue Jackets finished at the bottom of the NHL’s Pacific Division this past season. They were awarded the fourth overall pick (one pick ahead of the Canadiens) through the NHL Draft Lottery earlier this month.

Bergevin, who held multiple management positions with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008 to 2012, concluded his Canadiens tenure with a 344-265-81 record. The Habs made the playoffs six times through his nine-season stint.