Canadiens get former first-round draft pick in trade with Ducks

The Montreal Canadiens are getting in on the trade deadline fun.

The team announced this morning that they have swung a deal with the Anaheim Ducks to acquire former first-round pick Jacob Perreault in exchange for prospect Jan Mysak.

Perreault, who plays right-wing, was drafted 27th overall by the Ducks in 2020 and has only appeared in one NHL game, back in the 2021-22 season. He has spent the majority of his professional career playing with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL. In 31 games with the Gulls this season, Perreault has seven goals and 11 points.

As a native of Montreal, the trade is a homecoming for the 21-year-old, though fans shouldn’t be expecting him to jump into the NHL right away. The most likely course of action is that Perreault will stick in the AHL with the Laval Rocket.

As for who they gave up, Mysak is a former second-round pick by the Canadiens, being selected 48th overall in 2020. The Czech played for his country at the World Juniors tournament for three consecutive seasons between 2020 and 2022, putting up a combined seven goals and 13 points in 17 games with Czechia.

Mysak has yet to play in an NHL game and, like Perreault, has spent the bulk of career in the AHL. He currently has 13 goals and 20 points in 48 games with the Rocket this season and will probably join San Diego.

It may be more of a minor trade for the Canadiens, but there is some hope that they will be more active before the deadline. Defenceman David Savard seems to be attracting more trade interest from NHL teams as other defenders come off the market.

The deadline is set to hit at 3 pm ET tomorrow.