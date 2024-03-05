Canadiens' Suzuki draws high praise from Ryan O'Reilly

Montreal Canadiens fans have been singing Nick Suzuki’s praises since his rookie season back in 2019-20.

The 24-year-old is an extremely dependable two-way centreman, though he hasn’t necessarily gotten the credit he deserves from opposing fans. Some of that is because he has yet to produce elite-level offensive totals, while playing for a Habs team that, outside of a Stanley Cup Final run in 2020, has struggled to be competitive. That said, players around the league are aware of just how good he is.

Speaking with reporters before tonight’s game against the Canadiens, Nashville Predators Ryan O’Reilly was very complimentary of the Habs captain.

“He’s one of the players around the league that I love to watch. Just an incredible player,” O’Reilly said. “The offensive side, everyone sees, but it’s the little details away from the play, the way he positions himself, and just the way he reads the game. He’s got extreme [hockey] IQ, and he’s just so intelligent. Great defensive player as well. I really enjoy watching him.

“One of my favourite players to watch was [Henrik] Zetterberg, just how smart he was. [Patrice] Bergeron, [Anze] Kopitar, I love watching those guys, and Suzuki’s on pace to becoming one of those guys.”

Quand un gagnant du trophée Selke affirme regarder Nick Suzuki et s'en inspirer, ça en dit très long sur le respect voué au capitaine du CH à travers la LNH. Ryan O'Reilly n'a pas hésité à mettre le nom du no 14 dans la même phrase que les Bergeron, Kopitar et Zetterberg. pic.twitter.com/9efFC4QGAU — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 5, 2024

This praise means a ton coming from O’Reilly, as he is a very similar player to the ones he mentioned. The 33-year-old won the Selke Trophy in 2018-19 while with the St. Louis Blues, and has finished top five in voting on three other occasions. He continues to be a very productive player, as his 22 goals rank second among his Preds teammates, while his 51 points are tied for third.

Suzuki, meanwhile, is on pace to have the best offensive season of his career. Through 61 games, he has 24 goals — just two shy of his career-high — along with 59 points, which is closing in on his career-best 66 set last season.

Suzuki and O’Reilly will go head-to-head tonight at Bridgestone Arena in what should be a fun matchup. Puck drop is set for 8 pm ET.