While Canadian hockey fans have had many memorable calls from TSN play-by-play announcer Gord Miller over the years, Montreal Canadiens fans will probably remember one of his from Tuesday night for all the wrong reasons.

In the first minute of overtime against the Nashville Predators, while tied 3-3, Montreal captain Nick Suzuki found the back of the net.

It was the 100th goal of Suzuki’s NHL career and propelled Montreal to their first victory in three tries on their road trip after shootout losses to both Florida and Tampa Bay.

While Suzuki’s shot was an exciting conclusion to a nice road win, fans watching on TSN were probably slightly confused by Miller’s goal call.

“Sharp-angle shot, they score! Ryan Suzuki overtime winner! And the Montreal Canadiens come back multiple times and win it 4-3!” Miller exclaimed.

NICK SUZUKI CALLED GAME 🗣️ The Habs end the Predators eight-game win streak! pic.twitter.com/mRob8yDAeW — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 6, 2024

Ryan, the Canadiens’ captain’s younger brother, is currently playing with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

Around 30 minutes after the end of the game, Miller took to X to reactivate a previously shut-down account and apologize for the mixup.

I suspended this account in November but I’m coming back tonight to apologize to Montreal fans for miscalling the Nick Suzuki OT winner. I’ve long had a mental block with the Suzuki brothers, who both played in the WJC, it reared it’s ugly head at the worst possible time tonight. — Gord Miller 🌻🇺🇦 (@GMillerTSN) March 6, 2024

“I suspended this account in November, but I’m coming back tonight to apologize to Montreal fans for miscalling the Nick Suzuki OT winner,” Miller said. “I’ve long had a mental block with the Suzuki brothers, who both played in the WJC; it reared its ugly head at the worst possible time tonight.”

The Suzuki brothers’ father, Rob, seemed to be accepting of the apology.

No worries Gord. I loved it and trust me when I say Nick won’t be bothered at all — Rob Suzuki 🇨🇦 (@RDSuzuki) March 6, 2024

The Canadiens will return to action against the Hurricanes tomorrow night when they visit the Raleigh-Durham region at 7 pm ET. There is no word yet on whether the Hurricanes plan to call up the younger Suzuki for a bit of a family reunion or the chance to score a game-winning goal of his own.