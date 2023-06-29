Carey Price apologizes to Canadiens draft pick after forgetting his name

Carey Price’s suspenseful announcement of the Montreal Canadiens’ fifth overall pick was easily one of the most memorable moments of the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

After Habs GM Kent Hughes took to the podium to make a selection, he diverted to Price, a former fifth overall pick (2005), to do the honours of naming the prospect Montreal was selecting. Unfortunately, the 35-year-old couldn’t remember Austrian defenceman David Reinbacher’s last name, resulting in an awkward gaffe.

Price took to Twitter after the draft to apologize to the prospect and poke a little fun at himself.

“Boy, that was embarrassing,” the goalie wrote. “Sorry, David….. Reinbacher,” he added jokingly.

Boy that was embarrassing. Sorry David….. Reinbacher. 🤦🏻‍♂️😅 — Carey Price (@CP0031) June 29, 2023

Reinbacher was later asked about the bizarre events in a Sportsnet interview, and it seems like all is forgiven.

“Carey Price came to me and was like, I’m so sorry,” he explained. “You’ve got to look up to such a great guy. It was stunning to shake his hand.”

Luckily, Price didn’t have to suffer alone in his little blunder.

Another goaltender seemed to have a slip-up at the podium on Wednesday night when former Nashville Predators netminder Pekka Rinne was given the honours of announcing the team’s 24th overall selection in front of the Bridgestone Arena crowd.

He, too, had trouble pronouncing the prospect’s name, which was Tanner Molendyk in this case. And like Price, Rinne took an awkward pause between first name and surname, letting out a chuckle to ease the tension.

ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!!!!!!!! TANNER MOLENDYK IS A NASHVILLE PREDATOR!!!!!!@PredsNHL #NHLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/eHqUgZkRKj — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) June 29, 2023

Former NHL goalie and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Roberto Luongo also took to Twitter to tease his two former opponents, writing, “The tendies are having a tough time selecting picks.”