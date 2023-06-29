SportsHockeyCanadiensNHL Draft

Canadiens draft Arber Xhekaj's brother Florian

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jun 29 2023, 5:25 pm
Canadiens draft Arber Xhekaj's brother Florian
@CanadiensMTL / Twitter | Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens have added another pair of siblings to their roster.

On Thursday, the Canadiens drafted forward Florian Xhekaj, who happens to be the younger brother of current Habs defenceman Arber Xhekaj, with their first of three picks in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-2 forward netted 13 goals and 25 points over 68 games last season with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL.

Once the pick was in, Arber offered congratulations via an Instagram story.

“Words could not describe how proud I am of you,” he wrote.

arber xhekaj instagram story

arberxhekaj_ / Instagram

Like his older brother, Florian, 19, is no stranger to the physical side of the game, accumulating seven fighting majors and 76 penalty minutes in the 2022-2023 season alone.

Arber, who went undrafted, made his debut with the Habs last season where he became a fan favourite, earning multiple nicknames such as “Wi-Fi” and “Big X” in the process.

They are not the only brothers currently with the Canadiens organization. Rem Pitick was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, while brother Rhett was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
+ NHL Draft
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.