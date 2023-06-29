Canadiens draft Arber Xhekaj's brother Florian

The Montreal Canadiens have added another pair of siblings to their roster.

On Thursday, the Canadiens drafted forward Florian Xhekaj, who happens to be the younger brother of current Habs defenceman Arber Xhekaj, with their first of three picks in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-2 forward netted 13 goals and 25 points over 68 games last season with the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL.

Once the pick was in, Arber offered congratulations via an Instagram story.

“Words could not describe how proud I am of you,” he wrote.

Like his older brother, Florian, 19, is no stranger to the physical side of the game, accumulating seven fighting majors and 76 penalty minutes in the 2022-2023 season alone.

Arber, who went undrafted, made his debut with the Habs last season where he became a fan favourite, earning multiple nicknames such as “Wi-Fi” and “Big X” in the process.

They are not the only brothers currently with the Canadiens organization. Rem Pitick was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, while brother Rhett was a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.