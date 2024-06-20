Canadiens' draft pick likely to be affected by recent goalie trade

The Montreal Canadiens have yet to make a big splash on the trade scene this offseason.

However, a recent deal between the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils can potentially hurt the Habs in an upcoming draft.

On Tuesday, Calgary sent goalie Jacob Markstrom (31.25% salary retained) to the Garden State in exchange for defenceman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in 2025.

The trade gives the Devils a No. 1 goaltender in the 34-year-old, along with a solid tandem.

Fans may remember that the Canadiens traded backup netminder Jake Allen to Jersey ahead of this year’s trade deadline in exchange for a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 draft.

So, what were the conditions of that pick?

Well, Allen would have to suit up for a minimum of 40 games with the Devils next season for the selection to be promoted to a second-rounder. But with Markstrom now in the mix, barring an injury, that appears far less likely.

Still, Allen, 33, posted pretty good numbers in his first stint in New Jersey, logging six wins over 12 starts, a 3.11 GAA, and .900 SV%.

The New Brunswick native’s best season in Montreal saw him log a 2.68 GAA and .907 SV% as a backup to Carey Price.

Markstrom, who joined the Flames ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, is coming off a year that saw him earn 23 wins over 48 starts. Over 485 career games, the Swedish netminder has maintained a 2.73 GAA and .909 SV%.

While we’ll have to wait and see how New Jersey’s season shakes out before learning Montreal’s draft fate in 2025, the club will be busy during this year’s selection process.

The Canadiens have a total of 12 picks in the upcoming draft, barring they don’t trade any. Of those selections, they have three in the second and third rounds.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on June 28 and 29.