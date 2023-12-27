Canadiens prospect Mesar looks dominant at World Juniors so far

With four Montreal prospects present at the ongoing World Junior Championships in Sweden, Canadiens fans have plenty to cheer about at this year’s tournament.

And among the Habs hopefuls spending their holidays in Gothenburg is forward Filip Mesar, who has been stellar for Team Slovakia so far.

In fact, over two games — both wins — the 19-year-old has already logged three points.

Mesar, drafted 26th overall by the Canadiens in 2022, stole the show on the opening day of the tournament, netting two primary assists against Czechia.

The first came early in the second period as Mesar carefully launched the puck through traffic to set up teammate Servac Petrovsky for the game-tying goal.

Mesar + Petrovsky = 🔥@OHLRangers forward Filip Mesar set up Team Slovakia 🇸🇰 teammate Servac Petrovsky of the @AttackOHL for a pair of beautiful one-timers in today's #WorldJuniors win 🎥#GoHabsGo | #mnwild pic.twitter.com/MYFIP3spQs — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 26, 2023

His second scoresheet appearance of the night was especially highlight-worthy as the alternate captain slipped past a defender, setting up the same teammate for the one-timer.

All of a sudden Slovakia won't stop scoring! Servac Petrovsky has his second of the game. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/iKJcsg1lJu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2023

The young Slovakian’s poise and confidence seem to have extended past the one-game mark as well. In its second game in two days, Slovakia shut out Sweden by a score of 3-0 on Wednesday.

Continuing his productive campaign, Mesar once again logged a primary assist, finishing the game with over 16 minutes of ice time.

While he seems to be tearing it up at the moment, the young winger’s regular season in North America got off to a bit of a rough start.

After registering one point in less than two full games in the Laval Rocket‘s bottom six, Canadiens management decided that the Slovakian forward was not ready for the AHL and needed more time in the junior league.

As a result, he was sent back to the Kitchener Rangers for another stint in Ontario.

Since rejoining his former team, though, Mesar has been lighting it up, netting a ridiculous 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in just 20 games.

If he continues at this pace, he might be the second Slovakian youngster in Montreal’s top six in the years to come.

Mesar will look to continue his point streak at the international level this Friday when Slovakia takes on Norway at 6 am ET.