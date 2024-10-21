Canadiens' Laine is off crutches as he recovers from injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine appears to be one step closer to returning to the ice.

After sustaining a brutal-looking knee injury in the Canadiens’ second preseason game, it was revealed that the Finnish sniper would be out for the first half of the season with his recovery timeline set for two to three months.

Laine was spotted off his crutches at the Habs’ morning practice on practice. As per Sportsnet reporter Eric Engels, the 26-year-old was still using a heavy brace on one of his legs.

Patrik Laine walks by without crutches. Still wearing a heavy brace, but that must be a bit of a relief for him. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 21, 2024

Over the weekend, Laine’s fiancée Jordan Leigh shared a shot of her other half playing with their dog on her Instagram story. Laine could be seen bending down and supporting his own weight — a welcome sight for those who patiently await his Habs debut.

Drafted second overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2017, Laine joined the Canadiens in an offseason trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

His latest ailment is far from ideal, given his injury struggles in recent years and his time in the NHL’s Player Assistance Program.

Still, Laine, who recently revealed that he opted not to undergo knee surgery, remains optimistic about the beginning of his Canadiens chapter — especially after receiving a warm ovation from the Bell Centre crowd during Montreal’s home opener on October 9.

“With the acknowledgment before the game, my crutches were shaking a little bit,” he said in a recent Instagram video. “It was pretty awesome to see and makes this recovery time feel a little shorter.”