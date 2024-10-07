Canadiens cut four more players to finalize opening night roster

After a preseason filled with unexpected hurdles and numerous injuries, the Montreal Canadiens are finally ready to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

The Habs finalized their roster after practice on Monday, sending an additional four players down to the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate.

According to the team, rookie defencemen Adam Engstrom and Logan Mailloux have been sent down, along with forward Joshua Roy, and goalie Jakub Dobes.

Les Canadiens ont cédé Jakub Dobeš, Adam Engström, Logan Mailloux et Joshua Roy au Rocket de Laval. The Canadiens have sent down Jakub Dobeš, Adam Engström, Logan Mailloux and Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 7, 2024

As a result, the following 23 players have made the cut and will start the season with the Canadiens:

Forwards:

Cole Caufield

Nick Suzuki

Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook

Kirby Dach

Joel Armia

Oliver Kapanen

Christian Dvorak

Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman

Jake Evans

Brendan Gallagher

Alex Barre-Boulet

Michael Pezzetta

Defencemen:

Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson

David Savard

Arber Xhekaj

Justin Barron

Jayden Struble

Goaltenders:

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

On the injury front, Finnish sniper Patrik Laine is expected to return to the team in two to three months upon sustaining a nasty knee-on-knee collision last week.

An even longer recovery timeline is expected for defenceman David Reinbacher, who was hurt in the same preseason outing. Meanwhile, forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard continues to recover from a broken leg he sustained over the offseason.

The Canadiens’ home opener will take place this Wednesday as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at home.