SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens cut four more players to finalize opening night roster

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Oct 7 2024, 3:05 pm
Canadiens cut four more players to finalize opening night roster
Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports

After a preseason filled with unexpected hurdles and numerous injuries, the Montreal Canadiens are finally ready to kick off their 2024-25 campaign.

The Habs finalized their roster after practice on Monday, sending an additional four players down to the Laval Rocket, their AHL affiliate.

According to the team, rookie defencemen Adam Engstrom and Logan Mailloux have been sent down, along with forward Joshua Roy, and goalie Jakub Dobes.

As a result, the following 23 players have made the cut and will start the season with the Canadiens:

Forwards:

  • Cole Caufield
  • Nick Suzuki
  • Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Alex Newhook
  • Kirby Dach
  • Joel Armia
  • Oliver Kapanen
  • Christian Dvorak
  • Josh Anderson
  • Emil Heineman
  • Jake Evans
  • Brendan Gallagher
  • Alex Barre-Boulet
  • Michael Pezzetta

Defencemen:

  • Mike Matheson
  • Kaiden Guhle
  • Lane Hutson
  • David Savard
  • Arber Xhekaj
  • Justin Barron
  • Jayden Struble

Goaltenders:

  • Samuel Montembeault
  • Cayden Primeau

On the injury front, Finnish sniper Patrik Laine is expected to return to the team in two to three months upon sustaining a nasty knee-on-knee collision last week.

An even longer recovery timeline is expected for defenceman David Reinbacher, who was hurt in the same preseason outing. Meanwhile, forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard continues to recover from a broken leg he sustained over the offseason.

The Canadiens’ home opener will take place this Wednesday as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop