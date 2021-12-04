Canadiens claim defenceman Kale Clague off waivers from Kings

The Montreal Canadiens have turned to waivers to help bolster their blue line.

The Canadiens claimed defenceman Kale Clague off waivers Saturday morning. Clague has five points, all assists, in 11 games with the Los Angeles Kings this season.

Les Canadiens ont réclamé le défenseur Kale Clague au ballottage. The Canadiens have claimed defenseman Kale Clague off waivers. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 4, 2021

Clague has 11 assists in 33 games over parts of three NHL seasons.

He was originally a second round pick of the Kings in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old had 167 points (26G, 141A) in 195 games in the Western Hockey League with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Moose Jaw Warriors from 2014-2018, and helped Canada to gold at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2015 and World Junior Championship in 2018.

Clague has spent the majority of his professional career in the minors.

He has 70 points (16G, 54A) in 129 games over parts of four seasons with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.