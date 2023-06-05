Canadiens sign Cole Caufield to a massive multi-year contract extension

The wait is finally over.

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they have agreed to an eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension (2023-24 to 2030-31) with forward Cole Caufield.

Les Canadiens s'entendent sur les termes d'une prolongation de contrat de huit saisons (2023-2024 à 2030-2031) avec l'attaquant Cole Caufield.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/eJyx5WUwvr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 5, 2023

The new deal will pay the 22-year-old forward an average annual salary of $7.85 million.

While his latest campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury, the Wisconsin native put up an impressive 26 goals and 10 assists over 46 games last season.

Since making his debut ahead of the Habs’ 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Final, Caufield has put up 84 points over 123 regular season games. As a rookie, the 5’7″ winger also amassed 12 points over 20 NHL playoff games.

Caufield saw a notable improvement in his game after the Canadiens made a coaching change, bringing former NHL superstar Martin St. Louis behind the bench in early 2022.

Last week, Montreal’s head coach discussed what Caufield brings to the team as a guest on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

“The thing with Cole is he’s so contagious,” St. Louis said. “His enthusiasm is off the charts. He just comes to the rink with positive energy. I’m proud of what Cole has done since I’ve been there. I can’t say that it’s my doing.”

Caufield’s new contract, which sees him earning slightly less than linemate and team captain Nick Suzuki, will come into effect at the start of the 2023-24 season.