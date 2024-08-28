Why is Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield sporting a different look on the ice?

Don’t worry, he hasn’t been traded — but he does have a new contract.

On Tuesday, Caufield announced his partnership with newly launched sports hydration drink Cwench.

Cwench, created by a team of hockey influencers including Nasher and Pavel Barber, is touted as a “healthy and high-performing hydration solution” designed to keep athletes hydrated longer and better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CWENCH Hydration (@cwenchhydration)

Cwench is already available at various hockey and sports stores across Montreal and the rest of Canada, and it is quickly gaining popularity. And Caufield is not the only star athlete to collaborate with the brand.

Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon is also on board, along with Canadian NBA player Andrew Wiggins and Team Canada soccer player Adriana Leon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CWENCH Hydration (@cwenchhydration)

Drafted 15th overall by the Canadiens in 2019, Caufield is coming off a season that saw him net 28 goals and 65 points over 82 games.

Looking to log another career year, the 23-year-old Wisconsin native, who already has an endorsement deal with Bauer, is entering the second season of the eight-year, $62.8 million contract extension he signed with the Canadiens last summer.