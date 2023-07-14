Cole Caufield's brother signs contract with Leafs AHL team

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs rivalry has just crossed family lines.

On Friday, the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs’ AHL affiliate, signed six players to one-year AHL contracts. Among their new additions is Brock Caufield, the older brother of Canadiens star forward Cole Caufield.

🖊 News | We've signed 6 players to one-year AHL contracts. #LongLive — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) July 14, 2023

Like his younger sibling, Brock has spent the last few seasons in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin. The brothers even played together for two seasons before Cole was eligible to play in the NHL.

In 172 NCAA games, Brock netted a total of 33 goals and 74 points. The Stevens Point, Wisconsin, native also captured the NCAA Regular Season Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Caufield signs in Toronto One-year AHL deal with the @TorontoMarlies Congratulations @BrockCaufield!!! pic.twitter.com/k7t7GY8Cae — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) July 14, 2023

Now, the 24-year-old forward, who went undrafted, will get a chance to show an NHL club what he can do on the ice.

While Cole, who was drafted by Montreal in the first round in 2019, seemed to make the jump to the NHL comfortably, he too spent some time in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, where he scored five goals and nine points over eight games.

The chances of them going head-to-head in the regular season this year are slim. But it is possible that they play one another when the rival franchises face off in the pre-season, something that will occur three times this fall.

And if Brock can somehow earn a permanent roster spot, Habs and Leafs fans will each have their own Caufield to cheer for.

How their parents will handle the situation remains to be seen.