Ex-Hab Galchenyuk's recent arrest led to Coyotes dropping him

More details have to come to light regarding Alex Galchenyuk’s sudden departure from the Arizona Coyotes.

Yesterday morning, the Coyotes decided to terminate the forward’s contract just 12 days after signing him as a free agent. To get that done, the 29-year-old, who joined the Coyotes on a one-year, two-way deal, was placed on unconditional waivers “for purposes of terminating his contract.”

Arizona’s PR team had not explained the move. But hours later, a report from The Athletic’s Katie Strang allowed some context.

Strang was the first to report that Glachenyuk was arrested on several charges in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 9. The Scottsdale Police Department says those charges include private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating.

NEWS: Scottsdale Police Department has confirmed to The Athletic that Alex Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on a number of charges including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, Threatening or Intimidating — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 13, 2023

According to Strang’s report, no one was injured in the hit-and-run involving the Russian-American player. The investigative reporter also tweeted that a jail official said Galchenyuk was arrested on Sunday evening and released on his own recognizance the following day.

On the hit and run incident: police said that “it was only property damage and no injuries.” Jail official said he was booked into city jail on Sunday evening and released the following day on his own recognizance. According to court records, Galchenyuk was arraigned on Monday — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 13, 2023

Strang later added that NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly was immediately made aware of the team’s decision. She also confirmed Thursday reports about the NHLPA actively looking into the matter.

Asked if NHL was consulted prior to Coyotes decision to place Galchenyuk on uncond. waivers for purpose of terminating his contract, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said team "made us aware of the events immediately, and we made ourselves available to consult on their options." — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 13, 2023

Galchenyuk’s pre-trial conference has been set for August 11.

A former third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, the centre succeeded with the Montreal Canadiens in the early years of his career.

After the Habs traded Galchenyuk to the Coyotes in 2018, he was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins after just one season in Arizona.

This trend continued yearly, with the player joining eight different NHL clubs over the past decade.

He played just 11 games in the 2022-23 season with the Colorado Avalanche, where he registered zero points. He was then to the Nashville Predators in a salary cap dump exchange before free agency opened.

Arizona signed him to a one-year deal with a $775,000 NHL cap hit on July 1.