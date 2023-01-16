Canadiens' Caufield deserves a spot at this year's All-Star Game

For the first time since 2017, the Montreal Canadiens may be sending more than one player to the NHL All-Star Game.

It’s been nearly two weeks since the NHL unveiled their list of the first 32 participants for the upcoming event in South Florida. Unsurprisingly, Montreal’s captain Nick Suzuki was once again selected as the Habs’ respective representative. Fans believe he should be joined by his linemate, and the team’s leading goal scorer, Cole Caufield.

According to the NHL, the All-Star Fan Vote will determine the final three players (two skaters and one goalie) for each of the four divisions — Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central, and Pacific. Over the weekend, Caufield supporters got the player trending on Twitter with #NHLAllStarVote.

You don’t have to be a Montreal fan to see why the 22-year-old deserves a roster spot among the league’s best players. For starters, he’s currently tied for ninth place in goals, scoring an impressive 26 over the first 44 games. If he stays on pace, he can very likely near 50 goals by the end of the season.

That would make him Montreal’s most prolific goal-scorer since the likes of Stephane Richer.

Caufield’s infectious positive personality and energy would also be a welcome addition to the weekend events.

Unfortunately for the sniper, he is up against some stiff competition. The likes of David Pastrnak, Auston Matthews, and Steven Stamkos are among his Atlantic Division rivals. And with limited roster spots available, the league’s most passionate fans will have to work extra hard to get him there on February 4.

While voting on the social media platform officially closed on Saturday night, the online ballot will remain open until Tuesday, January 17 at 11:59 pm. Each division’s team rosters will be revealed on January 19.

