Canadiens coach shows players he still has the moves (VIDEO)

As an Olympian, All Star, and Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Martin St. Louis was a force to be reckoned with on the ice. And although he’s been retired for nearly eight years, the Montreal Canadiens coach can apparently still keep up with the big boys.

On Monday, TVA Sports journalist Marc-André Perreault shared a video of St. Louis skating and stickhandling during a Habs practice session. “No doubt. The coach could still play,” wrote Perreault.

Perreault was not exaggerating. The footage speaks for itself.

Aucun doute. Le coach pourrait encore jouer 🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/c6Mewd1tyc — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) January 9, 2023

In the video, the coach, known for his unorthodox methods, can be seen handling the puck, speeding down the ice and setting up a one-timer opportunity. At age 47, St. Louis can seemingly still implement a real hands-on approach.

As for the Canadiens, who have only amassed 16 wins in the first 40 games of the season, they can use all the scoring help they can get ⁠— even if it comes from behind the bench.

While it will not happen, if St. Louis were to suit up for a game, he would become Montreal’s first “player-coach” since Newsy Lalonde, who simultaneously coached and played on the Habs for 88 games from 1917 to 1922.