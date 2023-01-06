NHL unveils first 32 participants for the 2023 All-Star Game

Elias Pettersson, Mitchell Marner, and Connor McDavid were among the 32 selections announced Thursday as participants for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game next month.

The NHL All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, February 4 in Sunrise, Florida.

Pettersson, who leads the Vancouver Canucks with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 36 games, will be making his third appearance at the NHL All-Star Game. He also attended in 2019 and 2020.

Marner, named to the Atlantic Division, will make his second appearance. The 25-year-old has 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists), and had a franchise-record 23-game point streak — a Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record — where he amassed 11 goals and 21 assists. Marner also attended the All-Star Game in 2020.

McDavid leads the NHL in goals (33), assists (42), and points (75). McDavid, a veteran of six NHL All-Star Games, is scoring at a pace not seen in three decades in the NHL.

He’s already a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient, given to the player “adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” and has three Ted Lindsay Awards as “most outstanding player” in addition to four Art Ross trophies, too.

The Edmonton Oilers captain will be joined on the Pacific Division entry by Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames. Kadri, in his first year with Calgary, is second in team scoring with 14 goals and ranks third with 29 points.

Nick Suzuki will represent the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens captain paces all Montreal scorers with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games this season. Suzuki also appeared in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.

The 12 remaining players, two skaters and one goalie from each division, will be selected by fan vote.

The three remaining players per team will be announced on January 19.

Here are the current rosters for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game:

Metropolitan Division

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Brock Nelson, NYI

Alex Ovechkin, WSH

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Atlantic Division

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Dylan Larkin, DET

Mitchell Marner, TOR

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tage Thompson, BUF

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Central Division

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

Seth Jones, CHI

Cale Makar, COL

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Pacific Division

Matty Beniers, SEA

Kevin Fiala, LAK

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Connor McDavid, EDM

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Troy Terry, ANA

Erik Karlsson, SJS

Logan Thompson, VGK