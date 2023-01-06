NHL unveils first 32 participants for the 2023 All-Star Game

Elias Pettersson, Mitchell Marner, and Connor McDavid were among the 32 selections announced Thursday as participants for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game next month.
The NHL All-Star Game will be held on Saturday, February 4 in Sunrise, Florida.
Pettersson, who leads the Vancouver Canucks with 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 36 games, will be making his third appearance at the NHL All-Star Game. He also attended in 2019 and 2020.
Marner, named to the Atlantic Division, will make his second appearance. The 25-year-old has 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists), and had a franchise-record 23-game point streak — a Toronto Maple Leafs franchise record — where he amassed 11 goals and 21 assists. Marner also attended the All-Star Game in 2020.
McDavid leads the NHL in goals (33), assists (42), and points (75). McDavid, a veteran of six NHL All-Star Games, is scoring at a pace not seen in three decades in the NHL.
He’s already a two-time Hart Memorial Trophy recipient, given to the player “adjudged to be the most valuable to his team,” and has three Ted Lindsay Awards as “most outstanding player” in addition to four Art Ross trophies, too.
The Edmonton Oilers captain will be joined on the Pacific Division entry by Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames. Kadri, in his first year with Calgary, is second in team scoring with 14 goals and ranks third with 29 points.
Nick Suzuki will represent the Montreal Canadiens in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens captain paces all Montreal scorers with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games this season. Suzuki also appeared in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game.
The 12 remaining players, two skaters and one goalie from each division, will be selected by fan vote.
The three remaining players per team will be announced on January 19.
Here are the current rosters for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game:
Metropolitan Division
Sidney Crosby, PIT
Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ
Kevin Hayes, PHI
Jack Hughes, NJD
Brock Nelson, NYI
Alex Ovechkin, WSH
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Atlantic Division
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Dylan Larkin, DET
Mitchell Marner, TOR
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Tage Thompson, BUF
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Matthew Tkachuk, FLA
Linus Ullmark, BOS
Central Division
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Clayton Keller, ARI
Jason Robertson, DAL
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
Seth Jones, CHI
Cale Makar, COL
Josh Morrissey, WPG
Juuse Saros, NSH
Pacific Division
Matty Beniers, SEA
Kevin Fiala, LAK
Nazem Kadri, CGY
Connor McDavid, EDM
Elias Pettersson, VAN
Troy Terry, ANA
Erik Karlsson, SJS
Logan Thompson, VGK