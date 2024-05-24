Canadiens’ Carey Price urging people to donate blood to save girl’s life

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is doing what he can to help save a young girl’s life.

Teaming up with Hockey Gives Blood on social media, Price posted a video on Thursday that urged young people with First Nations ancestry to donate blood.

“I’m on here asking everyone with an Indigenous background between the ages of 17 and 35 to join the Canadian Blood Service Stem Cell Registry,” he said.

Carey Price is the ultimate pro. Please listen to this important message on how you can help Alexa who is battling blood cancer. If you are between the age of 17-35 and have an indigenous background please join @CanadasLifeline stem cell registry at https://t.co/XQfsBdsXNm . pic.twitter.com/xt4yk3ALhx — Hockey Gives Blood (@hkygivesblood) May 23, 2024

The reason for targeting a specific demographic is to help a 17-year-old Indigenous girl from Saskatchewan who desperately needs to find a matching stem cell donor.

“This is to help a young girl named Alexia who is currently battling a rare form of blood cancer,” the longtime Canadiens netminder explained.

Hockey Gives Blood later revealed that the patient was diagnosed with Primary myelofibrosis and plays U18 AAA youth Hockey for the Notre Dame Hounds in Wilcox, Saskatchewan.

In 2023, Alexa was diagnosed w/ blood cancer (Primary Myleofibrosis) & now needs your help to find a matching stem cell donor. Alexa is 17 years old & plays U18 AAA for the @NDHoundsHockey . pic.twitter.com/YUELQTgUWw — Hockey Gives Blood (@hkygivesblood) May 23, 2024

Price, whose mother, Lydia, is the chief of the Ulkatcho First Nation, also took the opportunity to encourage more Indigenous folks to join Canada’s national stem cell registry, as they lack donors.

“Currently, over 1% of the Canadian Blood Service Stem Cell Registry is compromised of potential donors that have an Indigenous background,” the 36-year-old added. “We need to change this.”

People looking for more information on stem cell donations can visit blood.ca.