Montreal Canadiens fans remember the 2000s and 2010s as the only two decades in which the team went without a Stanley Cup since its inception over 100 years ago.

But despite the historic franchise’s high standards, the Canadiens have actually seen their fair share of playoff success over the last decade and a half. In fact, they’ve come out on the winning end of more series since 2009 than any other Canadian team.

A new NHL video graph demonstrates that the Habs have won nine best-of-seven postseason matchups in that time.

That puts them in sixth place (tied with the Dallas Stars) among all NHL teams on the leaderboard.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, who have won two Stanley Cups and advanced to the Final four times since 2015, sit comfortably at the top with 20 series wins.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Chicago Blackhawks are second with 17 victories each, combining for a total of five cups in that timeframe.

As for the bottom of the barrel, the Buffalo Sabres have not managed a single series victory since they last won a round back in 2007. Not far ahead of them are the Toronto Maple Leafs, who had one victory in 2023, when they won their first best-of-seven since 2004.

Now in the midst of a rebuild, Montreal has only qualified for the playoffs twice since 2017. But they’ve made each appearance count, winning one round in 2020 and advancing all the way to the Stanley Cup Final the following season.

They’ve also advanced to the Conference Final three times since 2009, with third round appearances in 2010, 2014, and 2021.

Interestingly, over the entire 15-year span, the Canadiens have missed the playoffs seven times. If they don’t qualify for the playoffs next season, it will make for the longest postseason drought in franchise history (four consecutive seasons).