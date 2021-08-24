France Margaret Bélanger becomes first woman in top executive role in Montreal Canadiens history
The Montreal Canadiens have officially brought on board the first woman executive in their team’s history, appointing France Margaret Bélanger to the position of President, Sports and Entertainment.
“With her mobilizing leadership and expertise France Margaret will continue building on successful partnerships and leading our one-team approach across the organization,” said Canadiens owner Geoff Molson in a press release.
Bélanger first joined the Canadiens organization in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. From there, she’s been promoted in 2014 to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, and then became Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer in 2017.
“It is an honour for me to become the president, sports and entertainment of this iconic organization. Together with our amazing and talented teams, we will continue to develop and deliver world-class sports and entertainment events across our brands that create unique and memorable experiences for the best fans in the world,” added Bélanger.
Bélanger was also selected by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to be on the league’s Executive Inclusion Council in 2020.
