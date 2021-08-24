The Montreal Canadiens have officially brought on board the first woman executive in their team’s history, appointing France Margaret Bélanger to the position of President, Sports and Entertainment.

“With her mobilizing leadership and expertise France Margaret will continue building on successful partnerships and leading our one-team approach across the organization,” said Canadiens owner Geoff Molson in a press release.

Bélanger first joined the Canadiens organization in 2013 as Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. From there, she’s been promoted in 2014 to Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, and then became Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer in 2017.