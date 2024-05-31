Hockey Hall of Fame honours Canadiens broadcaster Pierre Houde

Legendary Montreal Canadiens play-by-play man Pierre Houde will soon be the recipient of a major honour.

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced Friday that Houde will be presented with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for outstanding contributions as a hockey broadcaster.

“For over three decades, Pierre has brought francophone hockey fans all over Canada

exciting and entertaining play-by-play of our great game with class and distinction,” said Chuck Kaiton, president of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, in a press release. “He is extremely worthy of being the 2024 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award recipient.”

Calling Canadiens games on RDS since 1989, Houde’s signature “Le tir, et le but!” tagline has helped make him an icon throughout the French-speaking part of the country.

With that said, his work extends well beyond the NHL. Over the years, the 66-year-old has called over 3,500 games including World Championships, Junior, and Spengler Cup. Houde, a Ville St-Laurent native, has also worked 13 Olympic Games and many Formula 1 races.

Before the Canadiens hit the ice again in the fall, Houde, who was one of the original staff at RDS when it started in 1989, will cover the upcoming Paris Olympics.

He will officially be presented with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award at the Hockey Hall of Fame NHL Media Awards Luncheon in Toronto on Monday, November 11.