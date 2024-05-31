Canadiens sign rookie Davidson to two-year deal

The Montreal Canadiens have added another contract to their young roster.

On Friday morning the Canadiens announced that have agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level deal (2024-25 to 2025-26) with forward Jared Davidson.

Selected in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old centre logged 11 goals and 16 points over 38 games in his first year with the Laval Rocket in 2023-24.

Before that, Davidson, who measures in at 6-foot, 183-pounds, netted a total of 210 points in 254 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL.

With the addition of Davidson, the Habs have now filled 40 out of 50 possible contract slots.