F1 driver skates with Canadiens players ahead of Grand Prix

It’s safe to assume that Montreal-born F1 driver Lance Stroll will have the crowd on his side when the Canadian Grand Prix revs up in his hometown this weekend. With that said, one of his opponents may also be capturing the hearts of locals.

Valtteri Bottas of Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber made his Grand Prix weekend arrival known on Wednesday by taking part in every Quebec kid’s dream — skating with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Finland native, known for going on adventures during race-related travels, hit the ice with Canadiens forwards Alex Newhook and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard at the Habs’ practice facility in Brossard.

He even made sure to get behind the wheel… of an ice resurfacer.

A big hockey fan, Bottas came bearing gifts as well, handing Newhook and Harvey-Pinard Lahti Pelicans jerseys. The Nastola native is a part owner of the Liiga club, buying a 10% share of ownership of the Finnish hockey organization back in 2021.

The 34-year-old is not the first F1 figure to hit the ice with the Habs ahead of Grand Prix weekend, though.

Stroll returned to his roots when he suited up in full Canadiens gear and showed off his stickhandling skills in a game of three-on-three hockey with Habs players in Brossard back in 2019.

Meanwhile, former principal of Haas Formula One Team Guenther Steiner made his on-ice debut with the Canadiens ahead of last June’s Grand Prix, suiting up in full goalie gear at age 58.

Steiner, who played goalie as a child, even let Montreal captain Nick Suzuki fire off a few breakaway opportunities on him.

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix officially kicks off this Friday with the first practice session set for 1:30 pm ET. After two days of practice and qualifying sessions, the main event arrives on Sunday at 2 pm ET.