Canadiens trade Sean Monahan to the Jets

The Montreal Canadiens are getting quite the haul for Sean Monahan.

The Habs have traded Monahan, a pending unrestricted free agent, to the Winnipeg Jets. In return, Montreal will receive a first-round pick and a conditional pick.

The first-round pick is in this year’s draft, while the conditional pick is a third rounder in 2027, if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup, per TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The Canadiens have acquired a first-round pick (2024) and a conditional third-round pick (2027) from Winnipeg in exchange for forward Sean Monahan. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xY01f8nolZ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 2, 2024

3rd in 2027 if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup. 1st in 2024. https://t.co/fFRid9unJO — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 2, 2024

Monahan became the top available centre on the market after yesterday’s trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames, which saw Elias Lindholm head to the West Coast. The Jets were outbid by the Canucks for Lindholm, according to a report from ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.

Monahan, 29, has resurrected his career with the Canadiens.

A year and a half ago, the Flames gifted Monahan and a first-round draft pick to Montreal in exchange for future considerations. He was limited to 25 games last season but scored 17 points before re-signing with the Canadiens in June on a cheap one-year contract worth just $1,985,000.

That cheap contract added to his value on the trade market, given that cap space is in such short supply around the league.

This season, the 6-foot-2 centre looks more like the player who starred for the Flames earlier in his career. He has 35 points (13-22-35) in 49 games while averaging 18:27 of ice time.

Both the Canucks and the Jets have gotten the jump on the NHL trade deadline, which is set for March 8. Expect more trades to come around the league over the next five weeks.